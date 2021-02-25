Dr. Levine's confirmation hearing begins

Pennsylvania's former Health Secretary, Doctor Rachel Levine, has been tapped to be Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Biden Administration.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The confirmation process began today for Pennsylvania's former Health Secretary, Doctor Rachel Levine.

Doctor Levine has been tapped to be Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Biden Administration.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Doctor Levine would be the first transgender federal official ever confirmed by the Senate.

"If confirmed, I will continue focusing on these issues at HHS to work to get the pandemic under control," Doctor Levine said. "I look forward to driving efforts and oversight within the office of the assistant secretary for health that will bolster the health of our nation."

Senators also questioned Doctor Vivek Murthy, President Joe Biden's choice for Surgeon General.