Dr. Levine approved by Senate committee

The former Pennsylvania Health Secretary is now one step closer to becoming Assistant Secretary of Health for the U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — She's a familiar face for many across Pennsylvania during the pandemic.

Doctor Rachel Levine is now one step closer to becoming Assistant Secretary of Health for the U.S.

The former Pennsylvania Health Secretary was approved by the Senate Health Committee.

Two Republicans joined with Democrats to approve her nomination.

She will still need to face a full Senate vote.