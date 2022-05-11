Dave Dugan spent nearly four and a half hours driving around an Indiana roundabout, beating the previous record of four hours and 52 seconds.

CARMEL, Ind — Comedian Dave Dugan broke the world record Wednesday for longest time spent driving around a roundabout. He did it, of course, in Carmel.

Dugan drove 1,001 laps around the Jackson Circle along Horseferry Road. That's just south of Main Street in the Village of West Clay. He accomplished the feat in four hours and 29 minutes.

It's not the first time he's done something like that, but he didn't have the world record. Before Wednesday, that belonged to a man from Australia, who spent four hours and 52 seconds driving around a roundabout.

It's something he's done before...but he didn't have the world record until Wednesday.

"I'm gonna try to beat the Aussies. I mean, I love them. They gave us the Outback Steakhouse, wallabies, and, I don't know, Crocodile Dundee," Dugan said. "But I'm going to try to beat that record today."

His efforts weren't just for fun. He was raising money for the Cancer Support Community in the process.

The organization provides support and resources to cancer patients in central Indiana. It will host its annual Laughing Matters fundraiser Saturday, June 4. 13News anchors Scott Swan and Felicia Lawrence will emcee the event.

Click here to purchase tickets.