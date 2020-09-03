Danny Tidwell, 'So You Think You Can Dance' alum, dead at 35

The runner-up on season 3 of the show was killed in a car crash Friday, according to family.

Danny Tidwell, a runner-up on "So You Think You Can Dance," was killed Friday in a car crash, according to family postings on social media. He was 35.

My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift," wrote Tidwell's brother and fellow dancer Travis Wall on Instagram. "You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing."

David Benaym, Tidwell's husband, wrote on Instagram that Tidwell died in a crash while his friend was driving him home from work.

"We were so lucky to have him, life was so challenging for him. But he was a warrior, and he came back standing, always. We loved each other so much, he was and always will be family," Benaym wrote.

Tidwell was runner-up on the third season of "So You Think You Can Dance" to Sabra John s on.

Wall's mother, Denise Wall, took legal guardianship of Tidwell when he was a boy, according to a 2007 interview with the Virginian Pilot. Tidwell was a student at her dance studio. She told the paper that she learned Tidwell hadn't been registered in school for 10 months and was walking 10 miles home after dance class. She said he had little supervision at home.

By the age of 10, he started calling her mom, according to the interview.