Global markets slide again on enduring concern over virus

One regional airline collapsed Thursday and an industry group believes airlines could lose more than $100 billion.

Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street, erasing 2% from major indexes, a day after surging 4% as the mood swings back to fear. It may be a reaction to the overnight news that the airline industry is bracing for big losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.

European markets quickly lost early gains Thursday and are down more than 2%.

Those come one day after the Dow Jones gained 1,173.45 points Wednesday, its second 1,000 point advance of the week. Shares in Europe and Asia also advanced Thursday, taking their cue from a surge on Wall Street as governments and central banks took more aggressive measures to fight the virus outbreak and its effects on the economy.

The virus-fueled volatility in financial markets is into its its third week as new cases and deaths rose globally. That is putting more pressure on companies, with businesses lowering their earnings targets or canceling forecasts altogether as it remains unclear how long the outbreak will remain disruptive. Treasury yields dropped again as investors flocked to safe investments. The price of gold also rose.

International Air Transport Association says the virus outbreak that began in China could cost airlines as much as $113 billion in lost revenue due to the collapse of air travel. Just two weeks ago, that same group predicted the impact would be less than $30 billion.

British airline Flybe collapsed overnight, leaving passengers stranded and threatening the viability of regional airports across the U.K.

Airlines are taking steps to deal with a cut in demand as people avoid unnecessary travel. United Airlines is cutting both domestic and international flying, freezing hiring and asking employees to volunteer for unpaid leave. The Associated Press reports Delta will reduce its weekly flying schedule to Japan through April 30 and suspend summer seasonal service between Seattle and Osaka for 2020.

Amazon has reportedly asked its 800,000 employees worldwide to postpone non-essential travel.