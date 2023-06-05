x
Who attended King Charles' coronation?

More than 2,000 guests, including world leaders, aristocrats and celebrities, gathered at Westminster Abbey for Charles' coronation.

WASHINGTON — More than 2,000 guests including world leaders, aristocrats and celebrities witnessed as King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. 

As guests arrived, the church buzzed with excitement and was abloom with fragrant flowers and colorful hats. Among them were U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, eight current and former British prime ministers as well as Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Emma Thompson.

Hundreds of heads of state attended the ceremony, including Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia. President Joe Biden did not attend the ceremony, keeping alive the streak of a president never attending a British royal coronation. 

Credit: AP
US First Lady Jill Biden, top, arrives with her grand daughter Finnegan to attend Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation.

"American Idol" judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were also in attendance.

The pair are headlining the Coronation Concert, a massive event at Windsor Castle that celebrates the newly crowned royals. 

Credit: AP
Katy Perry at Westminster Abbey during the coronation of King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Gareth Cattermole/Pool Photo via AP)

The concert starts on Sunday before a crowd of 20,000 people and will be broadcast live to the rest of the world. Perry and Richie join a collection of global icons and artists performing at the show. 

Both Perry and Richie have close royal ties with King Charles, serving as ambassadors to the King's charities.

Credit: AP
Lionel Richie arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Gareth Cattermole/Pool Photo)

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at uncertain moment

According to the BBC, the Coronation Concert is aimed to "celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history, with themes of love, respect and optimism." The concert will also feature a "Lighting up the Nation" show which will illuminate signature locations across the U.K. using lasers, projectors and drone displays. 

