At least nine people were shot early Sunday morning.

CLEVELAND — At least nine people were shot on West 6th Street in downtown Cleveland early Sunday morning, Cleveland Police confirmed to 3News.

According to police, the incident took place just prior to 2:30 a.m. at West 6th Street and Johnson Court. Police say everybody involved was taken to MetroHealth Medical with non-fatal injuries.

Following the incident, the street was shut down for several hours as officers placed evidence markers and collected blood-stained clothing. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe that a suspect opened fire toward a group of people and then fled the scene.

The nine victims are described as follows:

23-year-old man; shot in forearm

29-year-old man; shot in leg

26-year-old man; shot in wrist and lower body

24-year-old woman; shot in both feet

38-year-old man; shot in leg

23-year-old woman; shot in knee

27-year-old man; shot in both legs

26-year-old man; shot in leg

24-year-old man; shot in knee

During a press briefing on Sunday afternoon, Mayor Justin Bibb, Police Chief Wayne Drummond, Third District Commander Robert Tucker and Cleveland EMS Commissioner Orlando Wheeler provided additional details on the situation. You can watch the entirety of that press briefing below:

During the briefing, Drummond shared that eight of the injuries suffered during the incident were minor, while one victim suffered serious injuries. Authorities say that they are continuing to review security footage from nearby businesses.

Bibb later released the following statement:

"This is yet another tragic incident of senseless gun violence in our city. We continue to see an uptick in shootings across our city ever since Republican lawmakers passed Senate Bill 215 last year allowing permitless carry. It's important we recognize this and hold these lawmakers accountable for passing dangerous gun laws in our state. As a result, mayors cannot pass one piece of legislation aimed at gun reform. Unfortunately, we likely will continue to see incidents like this occur unless change is made at the Statehouse."

Cleveland City Council President Blaine A. Griffin, Majority Leader Kerry McCormack, and Majority Whip Jasmin Santana also gave joint remarks:

"The city was traumatized last night by acts of violence that led to numerous people being injured, some seriously.

"Every injury or death from gun violence affects us all and diminishes us as a community. Last night's tragedies are no exception. We cannot tolerate the violence we are experiencing. We are better than this as a community.

"We're keeping these and all victims of crimes top of mind and we are hoping and praying for the best.

"Gun violence and violent crime are a Cleveland — and a national — problem. And Council is committed to working with our community, with the mayor, and our division of police to prevent and reduce violent crime.

"Council has approved tens of millions of dollars for public safety and crime prevention strategies and initiatives. Recently Council approved nearly $3 million to expanding ShotSpotter technology to identify areas in the city where gun shots are occurring. Council has allocated funding for police car dashcams, as well as for safety and security cameras around the city. Council also approved $10 million dollars to go to crime prevention initiatives.

"We are advocating that the administration reach out to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office and the County Sheriff, as well the U.S. Marshal, FBI, Columbus and DC for support at the state and national levels.

"We can't eliminate this violence problem alone. We need the community, the residents to do their part as well. Over the summer and beyond we'll work to forge partnerships with people and organizations to make Cleveland safer."

The victims were among 16 combined people shot overnight in separate incidents, including one in Tremont that left three people injured.

Authorities are currently searching for one male suspect. Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5318. Anonymous information can also be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Here's more reaction from area politicians in Washington:

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown

"Too many Ohio families are grieving loved Ohio families are grieving loved ones lost or wounded this morning. Cleveland is my home. This gun violence in our community is devastating.

"Thank you to the first responders for arriving at the scenes quickly, the medical professionals at MetroHealth for the people wounded, and law enforcement for putting their lives on the line to protect our city.

"Ohio families shouldn't have to live in fear of tragedies like this. Ohioans want to feel safe in their communities — we owe it to them to pass reasonable gun safety laws."

U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown

"I am horrified by the shooting last night in Cleveland. My office is in contact with local authorities and is monitoring the situation. I'm deeply thankful to the officers and first responders at the scene.

"Gun violence is devastating Northeast Ohio and Clevelanders deserve to be safe. This epidemic is tearing at the fabric of our communities, and it will not end without significant legislative action.

"The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law last year, shows that Congress can take action — if we keep listening to our constituents, not the gun lobby. This legislation strengthened background checks, provided funding for enforcing red flag laws and disarming domestic abusers, support for community violence intervention, school safety funding and more.

"Now there is more work to do, including establishing truly universal background checks, banning assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, closing more loopholes related to illegal gun purchases, cracking down on gun trafficking, and more.

"As a woman of faith, on this Sunday, I pray for the victims and their families. As a legislator, I will redouble my efforts to fight gun violence. This shooting and so many others like it across the country is a call to action and it’s time for Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy and extremist politicians to listen to the American people and bring gun safety legislation to the floor for a vote."