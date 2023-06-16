2-year-old killed when arcade machine falls on him in Texas

The little boy was at a beach house in Crystal Beach when the accident happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — A accident took the life of a toddler in Crystal Beach on the Bolivar Peninsula this week. The 2-year-old boy was killed when an arcade machine fell on him, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

The victim's family was renting a beach house when investigators say the boy climbed onto the arcade machine in one of the rooms. It tipped over and landed on top of him.

The boy's grandmother saw what was happening but wasn't able to reach the boy before the machine fell, GCSO said.

The child was rushed to UTMB in Galveston by helicopter, but he didn't survive.