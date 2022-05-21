Potential salmonella contamination forces food giant to issue recall for peanut butter

Over 40 varieties of Jif peanut butter are involved in the recall.

WASHINGTON — Do you have a jar of Jif peanut butter in your pantry? Double check the label; it might be involved in a new recall.

On Saturday, J.M. Smucker issued a voluntary recall for over 40 varieties of Jif products due to a potential salmonella contamination. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets.

The recall follows a multistate salmonella outbreak, which the FDA said is linked to some Jif peanut butter products from the J.M. Smucker facility in Lexington, Kentucky. A total of 14 people in 12 states reported illnesses, and two of them were hospitalized.

The FDA said illnesses connected to the outbreak were reported in Georgia, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington. The latest illness was reported on May 1.

"Epidemiologic evidence indicates that Jif brand peanut butter produced in the J.M. Smucker Company facility located in Lexington, KY, is the likely cause of illnesses in this outbreak," the FDA said. It and the CDC are still investigating.

What is salmonella?

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The CDC estimates that the bacteria causes about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the U.S. every year.

Which products were recalled?

Recalled products include the products below with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425, all with the first seven digits ending with 425. Lot codes are next to the "best if used by" date on the product's packaging.

"This product has a two-year shelf life so consumers should check any Jif peanut butter in their home," the FDA said.

The following varieties are included in the recall. Double check with this table from the FDA to see if your purchased peanut butter has been recalled.

16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL

3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE

.64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE

96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE

36 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT TO GO CASE

8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO

4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK

28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK

28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY

12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO

40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK

15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER

13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH

13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH

13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH

13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH

80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER

16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY

40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY

46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER

1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT

96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK

28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

According to J.M. Smucker and the FDA, customers who identify one of these products should not consume the product and instead dispose of it immediately.