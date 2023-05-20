South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone bought it for $3.1 million in Sept. 2021.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The highly anticipated reopening of a Colorado landmark famous for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas is almost upon us.

Casa Bonita posted on Saturday that the finishing touches are being applied to the golden dome atop the building's iconic pink tower.

The Lakewood restaurant has been undergoing more than $12 million in extensive renovations since South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone bought it for $3.1 million in Sept. 2021.

Parker, Stone and Executive Chef Dana Rodriguez announced in December that Casa Bonita would be reopening this month, however, an exact date still has not been revealed.

In the meantime, the restaurant shared a few GIFs of employees hard at work preparing for the big day.

The restaurant closed in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic before being sold and has remained closed since.

The South Park creators previously said they had plans to dive off the restaurant's famous waterfall and improve the notoriously bad food.

9NEWS obtained documents detailing the $12 million renovation plans that have been underway since the purchase

