2 in custody after vehicle breaks through Kansas City Chiefs parade barrier

Kansas City Police officers pulled a 'PIT maneuver 'to stop the vehicle. Officers tweeted out, 'resume celebrating,' after two people were taken into custody.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebrations at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade were interrupted Wednesday morning after a vehicle broke through a barrier and drove on the parade route in downtown.

The car broke through the north side of the route around 8:15 a.m. Kansas City Police said officers were immediately alerted and a car chase began. Stop sticks were deployed to stop the car.

It ultimately ended with officers using a PIT maneuver, or a tactical vehicle intervention. Two people were taken into custody, and police reported that there weren't any injuries.

"Resume celebrating!" the Kansas City Police tweeted after the individuals were taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle is under investigation for "impairment." Officers searched the vehicle and there weren't any weapons, and there were no signs of terrorist activity.

Mayor Quinton Lucas told a local TV station WDAF that the arrest was for an inebriated “joy ride” and wasn't terrorism-related.

Kansas City Police said the parade route is secure.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to flood downtown Kansas City despite a predicted winter storm as the triumphant Chiefs bring home a Super Bowl trophy for the first time in 50 years.

Several schools in the area canceled Wednesday's classes, freeing up buses to haul fans to the celebration of the team's come-from-behind 31-20 win against San Francisco.

City staff that aren't involved in public safety or other essential services will be freed of their duties to watch the parade, which will start at 11:30 a.m. and end with a rally in front of the city's Union Station.