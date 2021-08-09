Border reopening: Here's what you need to know before traveling to Canada

Starting Monday, August 9, Americans can once again cross the border into Canada.

Canada is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians.

The reopening Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans.

The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020 to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The U.S. has said it will extend its closure to Canadians making nonessential trips until at least Aug. 21, which also applies to the Mexican border.

The lopsided rules on one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders is unsurprisingly being met with cheers and jeers.

Fully vaccinated foreign nationals may be allowed to enter Canada for discretionary travel on the following dates if they meet specific criteria:

Effective August 9: American citizens and permanent residents of the United States, who currently reside in and are traveling from the United States, and French citizens who currently reside in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon

September 7 (intended start date): All other foreign nationals who qualify as fully vaccinated

You will be denied boarding your flight and denied entry into Canada if you do not meet all the required eligibility requirements for discretionary travel and/or could face additional fines on arrival.

The 3-night hotel stopover requirement will be eliminated for all travelers arriving by air after 12:01 A.M. EDT on August 9.

Travelers must register and submit all mandatory information on Canada's ArriveCAN app or website and must have a valid pre-arrival COVID-19 test.

Have the following items with you for assessment by a government official at the border: