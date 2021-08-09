x
Nation World

Border reopening: Here's what you need to know before traveling to Canada

Starting Monday, August 9, Americans can once again cross the border into Canada.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a car heads into the U.S. from Canada at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada is lifting its prohibition Monday, Aug. 9, on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians. The reopening Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Canada is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians. 

The reopening Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans.  

The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020 to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.  

The U.S. has said it will extend its closure to Canadians making nonessential trips until at least Aug. 21, which also applies to the Mexican border.  

The lopsided rules on one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders is unsurprisingly being met with cheers and jeers.

Here are some things you need to know before traveling to Canada:

Fully vaccinated foreign nationals may be allowed to enter Canada for discretionary travel on the following dates if they meet specific criteria:

  • Effective August 9: American citizens and permanent residents of the United States, who currently reside in and are traveling from the United States, and French citizens who currently reside in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon
  • September 7 (intended start date): All other foreign nationals who qualify as fully vaccinated

You will be denied boarding your flight and denied entry into Canada if you do not meet all the required eligibility requirements for discretionary travel and/or could face additional fines on arrival.

The 3-night hotel stopover requirement will be eliminated for all travelers arriving by air after 12:01 A.M. EDT on August 9.

Click here to find out if you can travel to Canada.

Travelers must register and submit all mandatory information on Canada's ArriveCAN app or website and must have a valid pre-arrival COVID-19 test. 

Click here for a list of acceptable tests.

Have the following items with you for assessment by a government official at the border: 

  • ArriveCAN receipt
  • Proof of vaccination
  • Pre-entry test results
  • Other travel documents