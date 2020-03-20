Burger King offering free kids meals amid coronavirus pandemic

The two kids meals are available free for take-out with any other purchase via the BK app.

As many restaurants shut down their dine-in seating options due to coronavirus, Burger King is offering free kids meals for takeout and drive-through pick-up.

Burger King is offering two free kids meals along with any other purchase via the Burger King app. The deal can be redeemed once per guest daily through April 6, 2020.

In addition to free kids meals, Burger King is also offering free delivery on app orders greater than $10.

"There's a tremendous impact on children, as a result of all the school closures," Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil told Business Insider. "It's one of the hardest hit groups of Americans, because they rely so significantly on school, for lunch ... Monday through Friday, for the better part of the year."

Several kids meal options are available including 6-piece chicken nuggets and a cheeseburger.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump praised the fast-food industry for their work making food accessible to Americans.