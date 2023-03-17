Buffalo pizzeria owner sentenced for failing to pay nearly $300k in sales tax

The man was sentenced to five years probation and has to pay back nearly $500k.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo pizzeria owner was sentenced to five-years probation for failing to pay sales tax.

Jason W. Seefeldt, 41, of Buffalo was sentenced in Erie County Court on Friday.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says that between December 1, 2015 and May 31, 2019 Seefeldt, the own of Jay's Wiseguy's Pizza, LLC, failed to pay $298,458.30 in sales tax to the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance.

Seefeldt also admitted that he underreported his income on personal tax reports for three years. According to investigators, Seefeldt failed to pay $160,242.00 in income tax to NYS between 2016-2018.

As part of his plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to only a federal charge related to his business, which was Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony).