Borrowers offer opinions on Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

Newswatch 16 spoke with those who think it's a good idea, and some who are not so sure.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The announcement was long anticipated by student loan borrowers all over the country. President Joe Biden's executive order aims to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for millions of people and up to $10,000 more for recipients of Pell grants. The order also extends the pause on monthly student loan payments.

The relief package targets low to middle-income people, those who make less than $125,000 per year, and couples who make less than $250,000 can expect to see up to $10,000 in debt forgiven.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, nearly all students who receive Pell grants come from families who make less than $60,000 per year.

Newswatch 16 spoke with Benjamin Toll, a political science professor from Wilkes University, who weighs in on the president making good on a campaign promise.

"A key takeaway is that he is doing something he promised he would do, and I think another takeaway is his hope for this is that it is a means-tested program. It's not going to be people that are super wealthy that can take advantage of this program," said Prof. Toll.

People we spoke with have mixed opinions.

"I think it's a really great start. Tons of people my age or a little older or younger than me, I'm 26, we have tons of student loan debt," Kesta Watson said.

"I think it would be very helpful. My family, my wife is still paying student loans, so it would be very helpful for us, I know that," Troy Hansen said.

"Honestly, it's great. I wish it would have been more, but $10,000 is still better than nothing, so I'm good with it," Steve Tomaino said.

Susan Smith of Pottsville isn't so sure about the forgiveness plan.

"I took on the debt originally, so I should have to pay it back," Smith said. "It's great that they would be willing to pay it back, but I still feel guilty because I decided to go back to school, and I decided to take out that loan, so I should have to pay it back. It's being responsible."

The Department of Education said close to eight million borrowers may be eligible for automatic relief. For everyone else, the department will make an application available by the end of this year.