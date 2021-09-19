Autopsy confirms body found in Wyoming is Gabby Petito

The FBI says they're now investigating her death as a homicide.

WYOMING, USA — There is new information on the case of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old Florida woman who was reported missing on Sept. 11 after a cross-country trip with her fiancé.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations now say the body found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming is Petito's.

Officials said they're officially investigating her death as a homicide.

The Denver FBI held a press conference after finding the body at Grand Teton National Park on Sunday, stating they cannot confirm 100-percent that the body is her at this time, but that the description of the body found matches hers.

An autopsy has now been done, confirming her identity.

The Teton County Coroner said the body was found in the general area of where search and rescuers were looking for Petito.

Meanwhile, the search for Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is still underway.

Authorities searched the Carlton Reserve in Florida without success. Investigators focused on the area after Laundrie's parents told police he may have gone there.

Police say he is a "person of interest" in the case.

The Laundrie family attorney released a statement on Sunday, following the FBI's announcement that the body resembles Petito.

“The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family," it reads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

