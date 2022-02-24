Bloomsburg University professor concerned about relatives in Ukraine

A professor from Bloomsburg University says he did not get much sleep Wednesday night, watching the crisis in Ukraine unfold.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The images are haunting—dozens of people have been killed and dozens more injured after Russia invaded Ukraine overnight.

"I got stressed, and I could not sleep much thinking about all my friends, all my relatives, and acquaintances who I have in Ukraine," said Mykola Polyhua, a professor of languages and culture at Bloomsburg University. He was born and raised in Ukraine.

"There are a few of my cousins who are there, and two of my aunts are there as well," Polyuha said.

Polyuha's family lives in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. He spoke to one of his cousins Wednesday night.

"They are preparing for evacuation. They are preparing to leave their homes behind and to move somewhere to the western part of Ukraine," Polyuha said.

Polyuha tells Newswatch 16 he feels helpless. He's been in contact with members of the Ukrainian community at Penn State, who are trying to organize help for people in Ukraine. The professor says he would like to see NATO do more to help Ukraine.

"If NATO countries can step in and at least announce a no-fly zone, that would be extremely, extremely helpful," Polyuha said.

Polyuha says right now, he is keeping a close eye on the news, trying to stay up to date on a situation that keeps changing by the minute.