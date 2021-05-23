x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Nation World

List of Billboard Music Awards winners in top categories

Here are who won the big awards at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Sunday.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
The Weeknd accepts the top hot 100 artist award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

A list of winners in the top categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Top artist: The Weeknd

— Top Hot 100 song: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights"

— Top Billboard 200 album: Pop Smoke, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.”

— Top female artist: Taylor Swift

— Top male artist: The Weeknd

— Top new artist: Pop Smoke

— Top collaboration: Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

— Top duo/group: BTS

— Top R&B artist: The Weeknd

— Top rap artist: Pop Smoke

— Top country artist: Morgan Wallen

— Top rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly

— Top Latin artist: Bad Bunny

— Top dance/electronic artist: Lady Gaga

— Top Christian artist: Elevation Worship

— Top gospel artist: Kanye West

— Top social artist: BTS

— Top streaming songs artist: Drake

— Top song sales artist: BTS

— Top radio songs artist: The Weeknd

— Top Billboard 200 artist: Taylor Swift

— Top Hot 100 artist: The Weeknd

— Artist of the Decade Award: Drake

— Icon Award: Pink

— Change Maker Award: Trae Tha Truth

For a complete list of winners, visit: http://www.billboard.com/

Related Articles