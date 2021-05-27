Reports: Bill Cosby denied parole

Bill Cosby, found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004, is reportedly refusing to participate in a treatment program.

Bill Cosby has been denied parole for his sexual assault conviction, according to multiple reports.

A jury found Cosby guilty in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. He’s serving a three- to 10-year sentence in Pennsylvania

Reasons for the denial of the 83-year-old comedian's release by the Pennsylvania State Parole Board include a negative recommendation from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and Cosby's refusal to participate in a treatment program for "sex offenders and violence prevention," Deadline reports.