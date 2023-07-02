Here are the guests for Biden's State of the Union address

WASHINGTON — Rock star Bono, the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month's Monterey Park, California, shooting, and the family of Tyre Nichols will be among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at Tuesday's State of the Union address .

The White House said the guests were invited “because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people." President Joe Biden was expected to refer to several of the invitees by name during his remarks.