Biden going back into isolation after positive COVID test

Biden's physician said the president had a "rebound" of COVID positivity after treatment with Paxlovid.

WASHINGTON — Days after ending his COVID-19 isolation, President Joe Biden has tested positive for the virus again, his physician said Saturday.

Biden's treatment included a five-day course of Paxlovid, an antiviral drug used to treat COVID-19 that has helped prevent more severe illness. His physician said a "small percentage" of Paxlovid patients experience a "rebound" and test positive for COVID-19 again.

"After testing negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the President tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing," wrote Kevin O'Connor in a letter to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "This in fact represents 'rebound' positivity."

O'Connor said Biden is not experiencing symptoms and feels "quite well," so his health care team is not restarting treatment.

"Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again," Biden said on Twitter. "This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon."

Biden was diagnosed with the highly transmissible BA.5 variant of COVID, but had a mild bout with the virus. O'Connor consistently wrote in his updates that Biden's vital signs remained strong, and his temperature only became briefly elevated. He suffered from a runny nose, cough, sore throat and some body aches.

However, the infection was disruptive. Biden cancelled a trip to Pennsylvania, where he was going to detail his crime prevention plans and speak at at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser, and skipped a long weekend at his family home in Delaware.