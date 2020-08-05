Betty White to star in upcoming Lifetime Christmas movie

Betty White is giving everyone something to look forward to this holiday season.

Even though she is 98-years-old, actress Betty White doesn't seem to be slowing down and she's giving fans something to look forward to this holiday season.

On Thursday, Lifetime announced that she'll be starring in an untitled Christmas movie where she helps train would-be Santa's into shape. Lifetime explained that Betty White's character will help spread the true meaning of Christmas and then leads everyone to wonder if she is secretly Mrs. Claus.

The Hollywood legend turned 98 in January.

Back in March, concern over the beloved actress quickly trended on Twitter upon the news that actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for COVID-19.

One of Betty White's representatives put all that worry to rest, confirming to TODAY that "Betty is fine."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

If the Betty White Christmas movie isn't enough for you, Lifetime also detailed two more Christmas movies including a sequel to "Merry Liddle Christmas" titled "Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding." In addition, Melissa Joan Hart will direct a new movie starring Mario Lopez titled "Feliz NaviDad."