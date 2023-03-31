Victims could be tricked into giving up their personal information to scammers who send phony invoices with fake "customer service" numbers to call, the BBB said.

WASHINGTON — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers and small business owners about a new scam involving fake invoices from Geek Squad or PayPal sent by con artists looking to trick victims into giving up their personal information.

How this scam works

The BBB says victims receive an invoice that says it’s coming from the Geek Squad. It says they'll be charged hundreds of dollars for an annual subscription that is about to auto-renew. The email may include a PDF version of the invoice and a number to call to cancel the subscription.

If the victim calls the number, a “customer service agent” answers and pretends to assist with the cancellation. They may offer a refund or ask the victim to confirm their bank account information so they can cancel the subscription.

If the victim supplies that sensitive information, the BBB says, the scammers will likely gain access to the victim's account and can withdraw money without consent.

And even if the victim doesn't call the "customer service" number, scammers can still get to them if they download any PDFs or click any links in the email, which could allow the scammers to get malware into the victim's computer and use it to steal the victim's identity, according to the BBB.



Fake Geek Squad invoices aren't the only version of this scam, the BBB said. A new iteration looks like a vendor requesting payment via PayPal. Similar to the Geek Squad version, the message urges victims to call "customer service" if "the payment was not authorized or you wish to cancel this charge."

How to avoid similar scams: