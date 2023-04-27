While Bed Bath & Beyond is no longer accepting its coupons, another retailer is

If you (or someone you know) still has a stack of those blue Bed Bath & Beyond coupons, don't throw them out yet.

WASHINGTON — You may not want to throw out those Bed Bath and Beyond coupons quite yet.

While the home goods chain is no longer accepting its famous 20% off coupons after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, another retailer is encouraging customers to redeem those coupons at its store instead.

The Container Store announced Wednesday it will accept Bed Bath and Beyond coupons for a limited time.

"Considering recently announced retailer closings, The Container Store will offer a 20% discount off any single item through May 31, 2023, for customers who bring a competitor’s blue coupon to any store location," the retailer announced in a press release.

So. Much. NEW. Bring in a blue coupon 😉 to receive 20% off a single item and experience our vast array of NEW products for college. Terms and conditions apply. We're here for you. Welcome to the organization. #TheContainerStore pic.twitter.com/o8kp8csZC8 — The Container Store (@ContainerStore) April 26, 2023

Are Bed Bath and Beyond stores closing?

All 360 remaining Bed Bath & Beyond stores, as well as the 120 Buy Buy Baby sister stores owned by the company, will be closing sometime in the next few months.

According to the April 23 bankruptcy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Bed Bath & Beyond said it would be starting an orderly wind down of its operations while seeking a buyer for all or some of its businesses. In the bankruptcy filing, the retailer said it anticipates closing all of its stores by June 30.

While the remaining Bed Bath & Beyond stores will stay open for now, store closing deals kicked off on Wednesday, April 26.

Bed Bath & Beyond said it expects to process returns and exchanges in accordance with its usual policies until May 24 for items purchased prior to Sunday.

Any purchases made during the store closing sales will be final, the company warned.