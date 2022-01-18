The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire was 70% contained Thursday afternoon.

BASTROP, Texas — All evacuated residents in Bastrop County have been allowed to return as first responders continue to work to get a large wildfire under control on Thursday.

Crews worked throughout the night to continue to create a containment line and patrol nearby homes for any threats.

According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, the wildfire started at 100 Park Road 1A in Bastrop, just north of SH 71 and south of SH 21.

You can find the latest updates below:

Update 3:20 p.m. Thursday: The Rolling Pines fire is 70% contained and has impacted 813 acres of land. The increase in acreage is due to more accurate mapping, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. A total of 6.2 miles of containment line have been constructed by crews.

Update at 6 p.m. Wednesday: The Rolling Pines Fire is now 58% contained with 738 acres burned. All evacuation orders have been lifted without any damage to residential properties. A spokesperson for the Texas A&M Forest Service praised local residents for what they did to prepare their properties for wildfire risk using "defensible space." These preparations helped save homes that might have been inaccessible to firefighters, the spokesperson said.

“We place the utmost importance on the safety of our fellow Texans, and our hearts go out to our neighbors who have been displaced or impacted by this fire,” said TPWD Executive Director Carter Smith. “At this juncture, we are fully focused on working with state and local partners to provide resources and support to protect those in this area. As pledged, and once this is accomplished, we will initiate a full review of what happened during this prescribed fire, and will share our findings and recommendations when that is complete.”



TPWD is asking residents to continue watching the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page for evacuation updates. Real-time information about the Rolling Pines Fire can be found on the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System website, and TPWD said it will update its webpage with alerts about the park at https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/bastrop. Visitors with existing overnight reservations are allowed to enter the park, but no new day use or overnight reservations will be accepted at this time. Park staff will continue to monitor the status of the fire and will evacuate the park if necessary.

Update at 1 p.m. Wednesday: Official says there is no threat of fire getting out of the containment lines, but the fire is still classified as 30% contained. Crews are prepping the south/southwest containment lines for an anticipated wind shift out of the north later in the afternoon. In addition to reinforcing containment lines, crews are working on moving inward, putting out any spot fires and making sure any active fire is away from the containment lines. The fire is not as active as it was Tuesday night, and there are still no reported injuries or residential structure losses.

#RollingPinesFire battle continues from the air and the ground. Per @AllHazardsTFS spox - 2 helicopters, 3 aircraft dropping retardant, and 2 air supervision planes have been involved so far. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/3YkkEEg2LU — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) January 19, 2022

Update at 9 a.m. Wednesday : County Judge Paul Pape said "having a controlled burn get out of hand is not acceptable in Bastrop County." Pape said he’s “personally frustrated” and a full investigation will be conducted. “We will get to the bottom of this,” Pape said.

Update at 8 a.m. Wednesday: The acreage of the fire has been increased to 783 acres and the containment to 30%. Fireline leadership reported good progress made overnight with both the containment line and patrol and mop up operations. High overnight humidity and low winds will allow firefighters to continue those operations. Highway 21 and all areas currently under evacuation remain closed. Electric and fire crews are working to mitigate safety concerns before those evacuations can be lifted. The shelter in Elgin remains open to evacuated residents in need of food and shelter.

Update at 8:15 p.m.: Residents living on East and West Kelley Road and north to FM 1441 may return to their homes, per BCOEM. Residents are asked to drive carefully and beware of smoke in the area. Entrance to the area will be via FM 1441. Containment lines are still being constructed with patrols ongoing in evacuated areas to detect containment issues with more resources ordered for tonight and tomorrow.

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, officials said improved weather conditions meant the fire did not see any growth overnight. Firefighters are focusing on the west and south side of the fire due to wind shifts on Wednesday evening that will bring winds from the north.

Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape said he flew over the fire on Wednesday and believed the fire, while not yet fully contained, was "under control," saying he saw no active flame and saw bulldozers maintaining a containment line.

Officials said Wednesday morning that thick smoke limiting visibility will continue to be a safety factor for drivers. Aircrafts were making water and retardant drops to help slow the spread of the fire and assist in protecting structures in the area.

The Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS) said it responded to a request for assistance with the fire. As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said the fire was 58% contained and they were sticking with 783 acres as the fire perimeter.

TAMFS is responding with fire engines, heavy equipment, aviation and support personnel. TAMFS activated three Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike teams, including approximately 75 firefighters.

An Emergency Medical Task Force Wildland Support Package is also responding to provide medical needs. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is responding with personnel support on the scene, and the Texas Military Department deployed a UH60 helicopter with a fire suppression water bucket and has additional aircraft on standby.

The Winchester Fire Department also has three units and six crew members already on scene assisting. The department sent two brush trucks and a tanker/tender. Meanwhile, Lee County has four departments on the scene as well, and the Austin Fire Department also deployed nine members to assist.

The Elgin Recreational Center was used as a shelter for evacuees. The Bastrop Senior Center has been made available for first responders to rest, eat and shower. Additionally, the Bastrop Area Livestock Show Barn and Bastrop Rodeo Arena are open for the evacuation of livestock. Officials ask residents to call Junior Tucker at 512-653-8903 or Hillary Long at 512-657-7056 before hauling their animals.

The Rolling Pines Fire is currently impacting areas within Bastrop County. This post will be updated with any new... Posted by Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Pape said that about 250 families were asked to evacuate as a precaution as some homes had power shut off to prevent further fire issues.

Bluebonnet Coop said Tuesday it was "de-energizing power lines for the safety of emergency crews and residents near the fire in Bastrop County, east of Bastrop State Park along Texas Highway 21." The coop said it de-energized lines serving around 348 members in the area.

BCOEM confirmed the wildfire started in relation to a prescribed burn at Bastrop State Park. The burn was set to be conducted Tuesday and possibly the next day as well. Park Road 1C from Harmon Road to Park Road 1A was closed for the prescribed burn.

Heads up. Bastrop State Park will be conducting prescribed fire today, Tuesday 1/18 and possibly tomorrow, Wednesday 1/19 if conditions are favorable. Posted by Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management on Monday, January 17, 2022

Pape told KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman that the prescribed burn broke the lines and ignited new fires as winds picked up.

"The winds were just stronger than anyone anticipated," he told the Statesman.

Rich Gray with the Texas A&M Forest Service said about 200 personnel members were on scene and that more were inbound from around the state Tuesday evening.

Three subdivisions that are made up of about 100 homes were threatened by the fire Tuesday, Gray said, but no homes were damaged. He credited the effort of the firefighters in helping prevent the destruction of homes so far. On Wednesday morning, Bastrop Mayor Connie Schroeder told KVUE that no "occupied structures" were lost overnight.

The forest service said Tuesday presented an increased danger for wildfires due to warm, dry and windy conditions on the forecast. Since Friday, the forest service reports the department, along with local fire departments, have responded to 97 wildfires that burned 7,460 acres of land around the state. Strong north winds and dry vegetation contributed to increased wildfire activity over the weekend, the forest service said.

Increased wildfire danger is anticipated today as warm, dry and windy conditions are in the forecast. Forecast fire... Posted by Texas A&M Forest Service on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Bastrop, Fayette and Lee counties do not currently have burn bans in place.

Carter Smith, executive director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said a prescribed fire specialist at the original burn site noticed spotting outside the burn boundaries caused by embers, which is initially thought the be the cause. However, Smith said further investigation into the cause will continue after the flames are put out.

When asked about the Forest Service warning about increased fire chances, Smith said that each prescribed fire is handled under a plan developed for the specific burn and that, at this time, the person or group responsible for the prescribed burn believed it was OK to move forward.

"At this juncture, it is my understanding that we were well within the prescription of the weather parameters that were called for within the plan and so our team felt that it was safe to proceed. And that’s all I know at this juncture," Carter said.

Pape later added that prescribed burns by the TPWD are "very important" to protect the forest in the county along with homes and families in the area, to prevent bigger wildfires like the devastating incident back in 2011.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is also in place for the area over the fire. As a reminder, flying recreational drones is not safe for crews working in the area.

There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place for the area over the #RollingPinesFire in Bastrop County [NOTAM: FDC 2/5658, https://t.co/z8GUpHKGDC]. Please avoid the area to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft. pic.twitter.com/c2dnFPE2V5 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) January 18, 2022

Bastrop County has been home to a number of extreme fires over the past decade.

The Bastrop Complex fire of September 2011 at the time was the most destructive wildfire in state history. It burned through around 34,000 acres and destroyed approximately 1,700 homes and businesses. Two people died as a result of the fire.

The Hidden Pines Fire then occurred a few years later in October 2015. About 4,600 acres were burned and 64 structures were destroyed.

Gray added that the ongoing fire is "much more subdued" than the fire of 2011, but that it is still a serious burn.

Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement Tuesday evening:

“The State of Texas has deployed numerous resources to assist local officials as they combat the Rolling Pines Fire in Bastrop County. Texas A&M Forest Service has deployed three Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike teams which include approximately 75 firefighters. Texas A&M Forest Service assets include more than 15 personnel, four dozers, one engine, aircraft including attack aerial supervision aircrafts, and two large air tankers to assist with fire retardant drops. In addition, an Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF) Wildland Support Package is responding to assist in meeting any medical needs, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management is responding with personnel support on scene. The Texas Military Department has deployed a UH60 helicopter with a fire suppression water bucket and has additional aircraft on standby. We will continue to monitor the situation in Bastrop County and are ready to deploy additional state resources as needed to contain this wildfire and keep Texans safe."