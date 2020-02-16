Bansky's Valentine's Day mural covered after it was defaced

The mural shows young girl firing red flowers from a catapult.

LONDON, UK — The family who owns the house in southwest England where artwork from Banksy appeared in time for Valentine's Day have temporarily covered the mural after it was defaced.

Temporary fencing was added Saturday near the house in Bristol and closed-circuit television has been installed.

Those aim to protect the work, which shows a young girl firing red flowers from a catapult. The elusive artist confirmed the mural as his on his Instagram account on Feb. 14.

It was later defaced with an expletive.