Baghdad has first snowfall in 12 years

A welcome respite from war, children got a chance to enjoy the innocence of throwing snowballs.

Iraqis in the capital of Baghdad have woken up to a sight not seen in over a decade: their city covered in snow.

It was a rare moment of respite during which residents took selfies and children played in parks, lobbing snowballs before the white cover dissolved into grey puddles.

In the city's central Tahrir Square, the epicenter of a months-long protest movement, anti-government protesters took a moment to observe the snowfall and dusted the flakes off their sit-in tents.

Annual snowfall is common in the mountainous in the northern region of Iraq but very rare in Baghdad.