At least 19 dead after tornadoes tear through Nashville, Middle Tennessee

At least 19 people were killed early Tuesday morning after at least two tornadoes touched down in Tennessee, including one that caused severe damage near downtown Nashville and caused about 40 buildings to collapse around the city.

Tennessee Emergency Management Spokeswoman Maggie Hannan confirmed the jump in deaths to the Associated Press.

At a press conference earlier Tuesday morning, Governor Bill Lee said there was a "really good possibility that there may be more" deaths, after announcing nine deaths.

"It's early yet," he said.

Lee said a number of people were missing and injured, but did not provide numbers.

The tornado that hit Nashville reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city. A video posted online appeared to show a well-defined tornado in eastern Nashville.



The National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings for Putnam County, east of Nashville. The tornadoes were confirmed on radar.

Daybreak has revealed a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines, huge broken trees, and city streets in gridlock. Schools, courts, transit lines, an airport and the state capitol are closed. Some polling stations were moved and others opened an hour late as Super Tuesday voting began. Nashville Mayor John Cooper says “last night was a reminder about how fragile life is.”

Metro Nashville PD are preparing to go into impacted neighborhoods in cars, on foot and on bikes. The department said in a tweet that the Nashville Electric Service had reported more than 47,000 customers without power, with half of those impacted in the Hermitage area.

WTVF reporter Chris Conte tweeted a video of the newscast announcing that the tornado was hitting the TV station.

Conte also tweeted photos saying Nashville had taken a "direct hit" and that the downtown was "devastated."

Multiple people tweeted videos and photos of the storm and its aftermath.

As the storm progressed, the term "TAKE COVER NOW" was repeatedly sent out on Twitter by the National Weather Service and other agencies.

Police were searching for injured people and pleading with the able-bodied to stay indoors, at least until daybreak can reveal the dangers of a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees.

Some schools already closed for Super Tuesday voting will be kept closed for another week or more to handle repairs.

The Associated Press reports John C. Tune Airport “sustained significant damage due to severe weather,” according to an airport spokeswoman. Several hangars have been destroyed and power lines were down.

A reported gas leak in the Germantown community of Nashville forced an evacuation shortly after the tornado moved through the city. Photos showed dozens of people in the street carrying belongings.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted out condolences and a message of hope.

"Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated. My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones. Be sure to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in need, and let's come together as a community once more. Together, we will get through this and come out stronger," Cooper tweeted.

Gov. Lee and his wife sent prayers across the state. He said he was working closely with Tennessee Emergency Services and local officials.

YouTube personality Olan Rogers posted a photo of damage to the Soda Parlor, known for its craft sodas and sundaes.

A producer for WTVF tweeted a photo she said showed that the tornado had taken a chunk off a building.

Country singer Chely Wright tweeted that most of her neighbors let her know they were OK.