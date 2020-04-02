Amy Klobuchar 'feeling good' in Iowa amid caucus result delays

The U.S. senator from Minnesota said she was looking ahead to New Hampshire.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Amy Klobuchar thanked her supporters in Des Moines, Iowa for helping the campaign "punch above" their weight even as caucus results were delayed.

Klobuchar told a cheering crowd: "We are feeling so good tonight," adding "somehow, some way, I'm going to get on a plane tonight to New Hampshire."

She was referencing the next contest in the primary season, set for a week from Tuesday.

The Iowa Democratic Party says the delay in reporting caucus votes Monday is the result of a "reporting issue" and not because of a "hack or an intrusion."