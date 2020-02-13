After a year in space, Christina Koch reunited with her dog. The video will melt your heart.

This is one adorable reunion video that all pet owners can relate to.

After nearly a year in space, Christina Koch is back home in Texas and the reunion she had with her dog is absolutely adorable.

"Not sure who was more excited," Koch tweeted on Thursday, "Glad she remembers me after a year!"

NASA's newest record-setting astronaut returned to Earth last week from the International Space Station and said she has been readjusting well to gravity after nearly 11 months in space.

Her 328-day mission was the longest ever by a woman.

Koch recently returned home to Galveston, Texas, to find a kitchen full of chips and salsa, something she'd craved in orbit.

And had one of the cutest-ever reunions with her dog.