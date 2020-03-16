'7th Heaven' star Lorenzo Brino dead at 21

According to TODAY.com , Brino and his three quadruplet siblings were cast to play fraternal twins Sam and David Camden. When they reached about three years old, the siblings started to show some differences in appearance. Lorenzo was cast as Sam for the duration of the show and his brother, Nikolas, was cast as David.

"To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say 'gone but never forgotten.' Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years. Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories. I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side," Myrinda wrote.