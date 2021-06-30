Portland set new heat records on three consecutive days, peaking Monday at 116 degrees.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The number of people who died during the historic heat wave in Oregon has grown to 69 as Multnomah County confirmed another six deaths. The number could continue to change as counties report more information.

The majority of deaths reported by the state so far are in Multnomah County where 51 people have died since Friday. The county initially reported 45 deaths on Wednesday.

Marion County reported nine deaths, Washington County reported five deaths, Clackamas County reported two deaths, and Columbia and Umatilla Counties reported one death each, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.

Portland set new heat records on three consecutive days, peaking Monday at 116 degrees.

The people who died in Multnomah County ranged in age from 44 to 97-years-old and many had underlying health conditions. Their preliminary cause of death is hyperthermia, which is an abnormally high body temperature caused by a failure to deal with heat. Between 2017 and 2019, there were only 12 deaths from hyperthermia statewide.

"It's really sobering," said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines.

Vines didn't yet know how many of those who died were houseless, but said the overwhelming majority died in their homes without air conditioning or a fan.

“This was a true health crisis that has underscored how deadly an extreme heat wave can be, especially to otherwise vulnerable people,’’ said Vines. “I know many county residents were looking out for each other and am deeply saddened by this initial death toll. As our summers continue to get warmer, I suspect we will face this kind of event again.’’

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted out a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying, "My heart goes out to the loved ones of the 63 Oregonians and 45 Multnomah County residents who lost their lives as a result of the recent heat wave. I want to thank the first responders and medical workers who worked tirelessly through the heat to save as many lives as possible."

According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), since Friday, hospitals in the Portland metro area have recorded 506 heat-related emergency and urgent care visits. On Monday alone, hospitals reported 251 visits due to heat.

During the heat wave, Multnomah County opened three 24-hour cooling shelters, which likely saved lives.

"I'm almost choking up thinking of how different that number would have been if we didn't have them open, if we didn't open them all night," said Denis Theriault, communications coordinator for the Joint Office of Homeless Services.

Theriault said 1,000 people stayed in the county's cooling shelters during the heat wave. For perspective, he said around 700 people stayed in warming shelters during the metro area's severe winter storm four years ago.

"There was a gentleman at Arbor Lodge [cooling center] in St. Johns, wondering where he could go," said Theriault. "Luckily there was a place for him; he didn't have any other place to go otherwise, and he got to that cooling center. Someone gave him that information and he made it in there."

The heat wave is not over for many Oregonians. An excessive heat warning is still in effect for much of the state.