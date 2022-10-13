Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A shooter opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday, killing five people before leading police on an hourslong manhunt that forced residents across multiple neighborhoods to take shelter in their homes.

The suspect is a white juvenile male and has been arrested, police in North Carolina said Thursday night. An off-duty police officer was among those killed, said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo said that the suspect was taken into custody around 9:37 p.m. Thursday, hours after the shooting. His identity and age weren’t released.

Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies had swarmed the area, closing roads and warning residents to stay inside while they searched for the shooter. Officers eventually contained the suspect in a residence before arresting him.

Authorities have said that he opened fire along a walking trail in a residential area northeast of downtown.

“Tonight terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed,” Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters.

The Raleigh shooting was the latest in a violent week across the country. Five people were killed Sunday in a shooting at a home in Inman, South Carolina. On Wednesday night two police officers were fatally shot in Connecticut after apparently being drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence.

It followed shootings of police officers this week in Greenville, Mississippi; Decatur, Illinois; Philadelphia, Las Vegas and central Florida. Two of those officers, one in Greenville and one Las Vegas, were killed.