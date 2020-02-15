3 teens, 3 adults injured in shooting at apartment complex in Chicago

Police said a 15-year-old girl and two 14-year-old girls were among the six people hurt in a shooting Friday night at an apartment complex in Chicago.

CHICAGO — Chicago police say three minors were among six people wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex on the city's South Side.

A release says the Friday night shooting started during a “gathering” inside an apartment unit and spilled into the hall. No arrests have been made.

A 14-year-old girl, 18-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were listed in critical condition, while a 20-year-old man was listed in serious condition.

Another 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were listed in good condition. All six suffered gunshot wounds.

The circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately clear.