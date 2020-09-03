2 members of Congress say they met man with coronavirus

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar interacted with the man at the CPAC two weeks ago near Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and congressman Paul Gosar, say they are isolating themselves after determining they had contact at a political conference with a man who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Cruz says he had brief contact with the man at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago and would spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction.