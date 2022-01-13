Police said the driver crashed into a police car and tried to hit a police officer who was coming out of his unit.

ORANGE, Texas — A 12-year-old is in custody after leading police officers in Orange on a chase Wednesday night.

Police said the 12-year-old girl led officers on a chase that ended at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 16th Street and Green Avenue in Orange.

The car driven by the girl did strike at least two police cars but no injuries were reported.

The girl was not identified because she is a minor.

People in the Orange County neighborhood startled Wednesday night

"I just I heard them before I saw and heard the chase cars I knew it was more than one car," said Orange County resident David Matthews.

The high-speed chase flew through their neighborhood.

"We're all in the house cooking and getting ready to eat. And we saw all the cops and all that stuff," said Orange County resident Danny Kirkland.

Police said she snuck out of her house and took a car and her parents had no idea where she was.

At around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Orange Police said they tried to pull over a car because a tail light was missing.



They said the driver refused to stop and led police on a winding 15-minute chase.



Police said the driver crashed into a police car and tried to hit a police officer who was coming out of his unit.

"Going at high rates of speed in residential areas, which was a concern for citizens and later the suspect, the driver basically immobilized her own vehicle and officers took the suspect into custody,” said Detective Medina with the Port Arthur Police Department.

The girl was taken to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center. One of the charges the 12-year-old faces is evading police, which is a felony.



"The case will be submitted to the juvenile probation and then go to the district attorney's office for charges to be filed," Medina said.



This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.