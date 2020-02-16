$1 million grant goes to record black women's histories

It's being started with a gift from Ursula Burns, the former head of Xerox and the first black woman to become the CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

NEW YORK — A trailblazer among black women in the business world wants to help make sure that the stories of other pioneering women like her are not forgotten.

The HistoryMakers, an oral archive that's recorded the stories of more than 3,300 African Americans over the last 20 years, has launched The WomanMakers initiative. The project will focus on black women.