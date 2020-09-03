Mount Holly Springs firefighter among two dead after house fire in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people have died, including a Mount Holly Springs firefighter, after a house fire.
Crews responded to the 1500 block of Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township around 2:00 a.m. for a reported fire.
Officials said a husband and wife were home at the time of the fire.
According to the Cumberland County Coroner, the wife and a Mount Holly Springs firefighter died in the fire.
Their identities have not been released yet.
State Trooper Megan Ammerman said this is the second death of a firefighter in the area this year.
The husband was sent to the hospital and is suffering from serious injuries, the coroner said.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.