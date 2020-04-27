More than 1.6 million Pennsylvanians filed for unemployment benefits, Dept. of Labor & Industry paid out $3.5 billion in benefits since March 15th

Dept. of L&I is continues to work through issues with UC, encourages everyone to remain patient

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Labor and Industry is continuing to work through problems with its system to make sure Pennsylvanians receive the unemployment benefits they are entitled to. Since March 15th, more than 1.6 million Pennsylvanians have filed unemployment claims. In that time period, the Dept. of L&I has paid out $3.5 billion in benefits.

"They're our friends, our neighbors, our family members who have been impacted physically, emotional and financially by the virus," said Dept. of L&I Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. "And we want to make sure we're doing all we can to help them."

There have been some bumps in the process. There was a delay sending out PIN numbers, it's been nearly impossible for many people to get in contact with someone from unemployment, and there were issues with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) application when it went live April 18th.

"We've made progress, we continue to make progress," said Oleksiak. "We have staffing plans we are putting into effect and we care about these people."

Oleksiak is asking everyone to continue to remain patient and says, no one will miss out on the benefits they are entitled to while problems in the system are worked out. By mid-May, the department is expected to have an additional 500 employees on staff.

"Be patient, we are getting to you," said Oleksiak. "We want to get to you, we're doing all we can."