Medical students dress up as popular characters to visit patients at Penn State Children's Hospital virtually

A group of students in Dauphin County wants to cheer up hospitalized children during these isolating times.
The student-run program, Brave Cubs, brings joy to patients at Penn State Children's Hospital.
Medical students from Penn State College dress up as superheroes and other popular characters to visit hospitalized patients.
The visits usually happen at the hospital, but due to social distancing guidelines, students now rely on virtual visits.
"A lot of us have really struggled with-with that feeling in the sense of we really wanna help but we also know this is the place we need to be right now," said medical student and volunteer, Tyler Bruinsma, "So I think having these calls and having a way for Brave Cubs to live on. It gives us a reason to get up in the morning and put on our super suit or put on our princess gown and go visit people in this way. I think it's been very-very rewarding in that sense."
The video calls have made the interaction even more special for patients who sign up for one-on-one interactions from their favorite characters.