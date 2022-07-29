McCole Throws No-Hitter For St. Joseph's University In His Final College Start

McCole also had a no-hitter in the Frackville Little League

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — In the final start of his college baseball career at St. Joseph's University Ian McCole from Shenandoah threw a 9 inning no-hitter to defeat St. Bonaventure.

A thrill of a lifetime for the soft spoken kid from Schuylkill County.

"I saw the ball get hit and in that moment you are really not thinking about going to cover first. Oh my god is he going to get it? Did I just throw a no-hitter? You see it go past him and I just had to book it over to first. Again our second baseman made another great play and a perfect throw and we got the final out," said Ian.

The 9th inning was anything but easy. A great play in left field got things going with the first out.

"You know it was hit and everyone took a deep breath in and thankfully our left fielder came flying into catch it. And it was a big sigh of relief," again said Ian.

Then a play by the second baseman for out #2.

"Thankfully this guy rolled over on a change-up that our first baseman couldn't get too. Our second baseman made an outstanding play getting to the ball," added Ian.

And to end it Ian had to cover first.

Prior to this latest no-hitter at St. Joseph's University Ian tells me he did throw another no-hitter. It was back when he was 11 years-old playing in the Frackville Little League.

"Oh they we're awesome. They we're some of the best times I had playing baseball. You know with all of my friends playing baseball growing up with. Everyone that I grew up with playing on the same team and going into different towns and playing other towns it was a great experience. It was so much fun," said Ian.

Great two days at this years summer camp! Great turnout with great kids, great helpers, great shirts, and a great overall weekend. Posted by Ian McCole on Sunday, July 24, 2022

His college career stretched 6 seasons. Four at Misericordia through a torn ACL, COVID, Ian pitched in the Division III College World Series and was the MAC Pitcher of the Year that season. Now he is coaching youth baseball and trying to give back.

"Misericordia and Coach Egbert took a chance on me coming out of high-school which is all that I wanted to ask for," said Ian.

St. Joe's provided him an opportunity to pitch Division I college baseball. He also earned his MBA while with the Hawks.