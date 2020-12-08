Mask rash: what it is and how to prevent it

Some area doctors are seeing a spike in patients dealing with skin irritations on the face after prolonged mask wearing.

Between the summer heat, excessive sweating, and prolonged wearing of face masks, some people in our area are experiencing a whole new type of skin irritation local doctors are calling "mask rash" or "maskne."

Depending on the patient, some people experience small bumps around their mouth and near their nose. It can be caused from clogged pores due to moisture build-up from sweating.

Geisinger Dermatologist Dr. Christine Cabell joined Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey on Wednesday.

She showed how "mask rash" can happen and offered tips to minimize skin irritation.

Among Dr. Cabell's tips: consider using a face moisturizer to help create a barrier between your skin and the mask. Also, if possible, minimize the use of makeup under the mask.

Despite the potential of developing a skin irritation from the mask, medical experts still stress the importance of wearing masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Masks should fit securely on the face.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers a lot of tips regarding finding a proper mask or even making one. Head here for more!

Know your masks! Check out the infographic below to learn more about the different types of masks and the coverage they provide.

Check out the right and wrong way to wear a mask; the info is provided by Geisinger.



