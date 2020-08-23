Officers recognized the suspect as an onlooker at a trashcan fire.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man is facing multiple charges for arson after he was discovered to be the person responsible for multiple fires in Ephrata.

On Saturday night, Christian Alvarado, 18, was pointed out to police by a 9-1-1 caller who told police the man had banged on his apartment window to notify him of a fire in a dumpster in the rear of West Locust Street.

The officers recognized Alvarado as an onlooker who had been at a trashcan fire on Thursday at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center.

Police say they interviewed Alvarado who admitted to igniting the dumpster fire, the trashcan fire, and two garage fires in December and January in the first block of North Church Street.