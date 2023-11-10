Big Powerball, Big Plans

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It is always nice to dream of what may be when you purchase a lottery ticket. Those dreams can muster thoughts of new homes, vehicles, or even your very own island. Unfortunately, they usually end just as quickly. It's easy to plan your fantasy life in the few short moments between purchasing your ticket and then realizing your numbers were not the ones that popped out of the hopper.
Tonight's Powerball drawing is the second-largest jackpot in its history. Its current total is 1.725 billion. That's six zeros! The highest was $2.04 billion in November of 2022, which was won by someone in California. The most recent jackpot was July 19, 2023, for $1.08 billion, which again was won by someone in California. Your odds of winning... 1 in 292 million. So there is a chance. Albeit extremely slim.
Back to the dreaming. We gathered some of the dreams of the morning crew.
