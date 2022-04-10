Logan McGinn Wins Regional Qualifier In The Drive, Chip And Putt

McGinn heads to Augusta National Golf Club next year for the National Finals

FAXON, Pa. — Logan McGinn gets in a few putts on the practice green at the Williamsport Country Club. The 10-year-old golfer from South Williamsport recently won the 10-11 year-old division at the Regional qualifier in Rochester New York in the Drive, Chip and Putt. A competition founded in 2013 providing aspiring golfers an opportunity to play with their peers. With the win McGinn heads to Augusta National Golf Club a week before the Masters next year to compete in the National finals.

"I am very excited. It is my dream come true. So I have one dream come true and my next one is to win there," said Logan.

"When Logan gets down to Augusta National the putting part of the contest will take place on the famed 18th green at the Masters. A pretty cool experience for a 10-year-old.

"But his putts will be on the 18th green. Which is really cool because so many iconic moments have happened on that green. Tiger coming back and getting redemption and kind of his return to glory right that we remember from a few years ago," said Paul.

Logan loves Social Studies and sports. Besides golf he is active in youth football, basketball and Little League Baseball.

"I think that it just keeps me healthy doing all of those different activities and the team sport part of it," again said Logan.

During the qualifier Logan's first two drives hit in-bounds, but he hooked the 3rd one then re-bounded to take the lead during the chipping.

"But then on the chipping my first chip sat right on the edge of the hole. So I got 20 points for that one and the other two we're really close as well," added Logan.

For Logan his hard work is paying off and those dreams are coming true at such a young age.

"Yeah I watch it every year. It's such a beautiful golf course and every time I root for Jordan Speith because he is my favorite golfer," said Logan.