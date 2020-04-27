You can still show off that prom dress or tuxedo

A local photographer is offering free prom pictures this month

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Photographer Mary Sajone of Shenandoah has always had a passion for capturing images of special life events for people.

This month, she's going to continue to do that, by offering her services for free for high school students who are missing out on a lot because of the pandemic.

"The kids are stuck at home," Sajone said. "They cant socialize. People aren't working so they're not having the incomes that they had. Now more than ever, it's very important to stay positive."

Starting May 9, Sajone will be taking free prom photos for all high school students every Saturday at Mountain Valley Golf Course near Frackville from 3-6 pm.

With proms cancelled, this gives students a chance to still dress up and document the memory, while of course, still adhering to social distancing guidelines.

"I was seeing a lot of posts on social media where people have their dresses and suits and it's kind of a right of passage to go to prom," Sajone added. "Even if its your junior prom. I thought, well I'm not doing anything. I can't take pictures for money, but if we go outside and we practice social distancing, why not. Lets have some fun and make some memories."

The photo ops are open to all high school students regardless of age or grade, but those who do participate will be asked to sign a waiver.

"Whatever I can do to give them at least some memory, I'm happy to do it."