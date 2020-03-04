You "auto" meet Lyle at the dealership

Before social distancing guidelines went into effect, Nikki Krize sat down with a pooch you might recognize.

You may have seen this dog on television riding on a motorcycle or driving a car. He wears goggles and howls on command.

This is Lyle. The four-year-old Miniature Australian Shephard stars in commercials for Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships.

"He loves it and I love it and the people love it. The customers absolutely love it. I can't walk in a store without the customers recognizing him," said Joel Breneman

Joel Breneman is Lyle's agen aka his owner. Breneman is Director of Operations at Blaise Alexander Family Dealership and has been bringing Lyle to work with him since Lyle was a puppy.

"He gets one day off a week, so he's usually with me about four days a week. He comes along, greets the customers and everybody seems happy to see him."

One day last year owner Blaise Alexander was shooting a commercial and Lyle wanted to get in on the action. Lyle jumped on Blaise's lap during the commercial shoot.

"Lyle started making noises and I started asking him questions and he started answering. Next thing you know we had Lyle the talking dog," said Alexander.

After that a star was born. Lyle became Blaise's co-star in the company's commercials.

"And they'd say things like who are you? Are you Lyle's supervisor? I'd say no I'm the owner, I'm Blaise Alexander!"

Lyle may be a celebrity but at the end of the day he's still man's best friend.

"This is a very personable dog. He's just a great dog. He travels with us in the airplanes. He travels in the cars. He goes everywhere with us," said Alexander.