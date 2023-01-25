Police identify 3 people found dead on ground outside York County home

According to the West Manchester Township Police Department, officers responded to an address on Loman Avenue for the incident. The scene is now clear.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 26, 11:07 a.m.: Police have revealed that they initially responded to the 2000 block of Loman Avenue around 11:15 a.m. to perform a welfare check after a neighbor called 911.

Officers say that when they arrived, they found James A. Daub, 62, Deborah A. Daub, 59 and Morgan E. Daub, 26, outside on the ground in the rear of the house, dead. All three lived at the house on Loman Avenue.

The coroner and police have not yet determined the cause and manner of death.

Initial investigation points to the incident being contained within the family, according to the West Manchester Township Police Department. They maintain that there is no danger to the public or surrounding community.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at 717-792-9514.

Update, Jan. 26, 4:07 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, the three people found dead at the Loman Avenue scene were a 26-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man.

Their names and additional details on the incident are not being released at this time. The coroner also says there will be no autopsies.

The trio was pronounced dead at 11:54 a.m. on Jan. 25, according to a press release. The bodies were found in the back of the residence.

Additional information will be released at a later time. The coroner's office reaffirmed that there is no danger to the public.

