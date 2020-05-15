Wyoming County looking forward to reopening

Wyoming County is one of five in our area allowed to move to the yellow phase of reopening next week.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Wyoming County's coronavirus numbers have remained steady. Currently, with 28 cases and three deaths, those numbers were good enough for the Department of Health and the governor to move the county to the yellow phase.

"Our numbers were very low, so I think we should've opened up sooner with everything in place as far as the distancing and so forth," said Tunkhannock resident David Hohmann.

"I think that all along, the commissioners have been sending letters and doing the right thing to make sure we got there," said Wyoming County Commissioner Tom Henry.

On top of the county commissioners continuing to reach out to the governor's office, rallies have been held by county residents in the hopes that their pleas to move to the yellow phase would be heard so small businesses could be saved.

"I think it'll give us a chance to slowly turn back to normal. We've all been locked home and I wouldn't expect there to be a rush of people out shopping, but I would like to at least give the businesses an opportunity to start their lives again and be able to make money," Commissioner Henry said.

"I'm very excited. I'm looking forward to getting back to some kind of normalcy. I miss being out and seeing people," said Tunkhannock resident Melanie Pugh.

As the county prepares to move to yellow, the business owner at Greenwood's Furniture says they have to stay diligent so that they don't go backward and can move forward to green.

Businesses that already have been open have the option to decide if they want to move forward to yellow phase procedures some county residents we spoke with echo those sentiments.

"If the governor tells us that's the right thing to do, then I'll follow the rules. We do want to be safe. We don't want to come back any worse than it has been," one resident said.

"I know that in the yellow, it's a very cautious point so I don't think they'll be a huge change in the way that things are moving forward. I know the people of Wyoming County will do what's right," Commissioner Henry added.