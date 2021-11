Police say the man threatened a family member and then broke windows with a baseball bat.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A man from Wyoming County is behind bars on terroristic threats charges.

Police in Tunkhannock Township say Joseph Frank threatened an elderly family member, smashed windows with a baseball bat, and then took off.

Frank was later arrested at the White House security gate in Washington D.C.

He will be brought back to Wyoming County to face charges.